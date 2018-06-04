To The Daily Sun,
I loved the Friday letter written by Bernadette Loesch about her Brooklyn neighborhood. I was born in Brooklyn and, though I became part of the great 1920s move to the New York suburbs, both of my parents came from families that had lived as immigrants in Brooklyn for many years.
My father’s father had come to New York on the clipper ship “Jupiter” from Bremerhaven, Germany in 1864. He found a job unpacking china for Lord and Taylor and soon developed a business importing British woolens.
In 1868 the “Magdelene”, one of the last of the clipper ships, brought two sisters from Bremen, Germany and my grand-father travelled by boat to Hoboken, N.J. on Sundays to woo the sister whom he married. My dad once asked his father what his mother had done before she was married. His father answered, “She taught school, but we don’t talk about that.” (I guess she was not supposed to have had to work.) They raised their first five children on State Street in Brooklyn and in about 1890 he purchased a brownstone at 197 Prospect Place for eleven thousand dollars.
Dad used to recall the lamplighter coming down the street each evening to light the lamps and told us that his father had installed the first home telephone in Brooklyn because his wife was ill and he wanted to be able to call the doctor. (This house is in the neighborhood now called Park Slope and I understand that you might have to pay several million dollars for the house today!)
My mother’s relatives, who settled in Brooklyn in the 1850s and 1860s, had been immigrants to Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the 1600s, having reached America from England and Scotland. In Brooklyn the family was also joined by a Swedish sea captain who was well known in the New York harbor and a lovely young woman from Ireland. My great-grandfather Wilmarth kept a journal all his life and wrote about the building of the Brooklyn Bridge and the excitement at the arrival in New York of the Statue of Liberty, enlightening the world!
All of these immigrants contributed their talents and wisdom to their communities and helped create the America we know and love today. Current immigrants would like the chance to do the same!
Barbara B. Harris
Laconia
(1) comment
All of us are immigrants, unless you stepped off the Mayflower. Your article was wonderful, thank you 😊
