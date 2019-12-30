To The Daily Sun,
The more changes that are made with the shopping online and placing you order over the phone so someone else does your shopping for you is definitely contributing to desocializing of this great country.
If the crybaby party wants this country to go to socialism, the younger generation is already there. We do not need a woman president; the men are doing a great job of messing up the country.
As for impeaching the present president, the biggest change for this country would be to tar and feather Nancy Peloci and send her back where she belongs, but she probably doesn’t know how to cook. I shudder thinking how things would have turned out if crooked Hillary was in charge.
So, crybabies, get over it! The people voted Mr. Trump into office and should he get elected again, watch the economy get even better.
Beverly Buker
Gilford
