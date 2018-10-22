To The Daily Sun,
I urge my fellow voters north of Concord to vote for Mike Cryans for Executive Council District 1, to bring much needed balance to the New Hampshire Executive Council.
The experiment with single-party (Republican) rule in New Hampshire is failing badly. Even as Chris Sununu smiles his way through selfies and self-congratulation in his TV ads, New Hampshire continues to rank first in the nation in its rate of lethal opioid overdoses, 46th in the nation in access to mental health care, and dead last in the nation in state support for higher education. Republican control of the governor’s office, the Executive Council, and both chambers of the state Legislature may make Chris Sununu smile, but it’s taking a heavy toll on Granite Staters.
Nowhere is the impact of extreme partisanship more apparent than in the District 1 seat on the Executive Council. The council plays a pivotal role in approving state contracts over $25,000 and approving the governor’s nominations to state courts, boards and commissions. The District 1 council seat represents an area larger than either New Hampshire congressional district. It covers two entire counties (Coos and Grafton) and parts of five others (Belknap, Carroll, Merrimack, Strafford and Sullivan), comprising four cities and 109 towns.
Despite the size and diversity of District 1, Councilor Joe Kenney continues to push a narrow, extremist agenda on the Executive Council. He supports unqualified nominees like Frank Edelblut for Education commissioner while rejecting qualified nominees like Dorothy Graham for the Superior Court.
Kenney has voted every time to reject the state’s contract with Planned Parenthood, putting thousands of women across our state at risk of losing access to necessary health services. Kenney even invited a radical pastor to deliver an anti-choice prayer in the Executive Council chamber just before the Council’s vote on the Planned Parenthood contract.
Mike Cryans will bring civility and common sense to the Executive Council. In these difficult times, we need his experience as a teacher, as a community banker, and as CEO of a non-profit dealing with addiction treatment. A native of Littleton, Mike served for 19 years as a Grafton County commissioner. Mike knows the North Country.
The Executive Council needs checks and balances. Please join me in voting for Mike Cryans for District 1 Executive Councilor on November 6.
Paul Phillips
Plymouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.