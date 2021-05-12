To The Daily Sun,
Saturday’s Town Meeting will determine the fate of the historic Taylor House at the center of Moultonborough Village. Will the town sell the 5-acre Taylor property for redevelopment as a hospital campus, guaranteeing demolition of a community landmark? Or will voters say no to Article 15 and demand a better deal that protects the Village character and the whole community’s interests?
The "letter of intent" with Huggins Hospital is deeply flawed, and insulting to the community. What happened to our Village Vision and a decade of sound planning? The agreement gives free rein to a corporation to run roughshod over our Village, bypassing planning and zoning reviews that are intended to protect and enhance small-town character.
The agreement undermines a decade’s worth of citizen involvement in planning studies and outright ignores community input regarding the use of this central parcel. Last November’s hearings discussing potential sale of the property made clear that the community was willing to part with the house and a portion of the land, but preferred to keep the back acreage in town control.
Citizens appreciated the plan to rehabilitate the Taylor House for a new business, and the outfitter’s willingness to partner for continued public use of the green space. That modified offer, to be decided at Town Meeting (now withdrawn) left the back acreage with snowmobile and XC trails in town ownership, with shared public access. We see no hint of any community partnership now.
It is astounding that the Town would agree to sell the whole property for $75,000, when sale of the Taylor House with 1.5 acres was offered (and approved) for "short money" before, as an incentive to offset the anticipated costs of its rehabilitation. It is a disgrace that the selectmen agreed to a deal that requires demolition of a landmark "Main Street" building, ignoring all professional studies and recommendations.
Demolition is irreversible. State experts have cautioned selectmen against any premature demolition of the Taylor House, instead encouraging sale of this valuable community asset as a reinvestment opportunity for Village revitalization. Without an approved redevelopment plan for the property, demolition of this character-defining Village house should never be considered.
The agreement sets a deadline of 18 months for demolition, while extending 24 months to Huggins to gain any approvals. Demolition of this landmark house constitutes an utter failure to support planning, or to uphold the overall vision for the community as defined by the Town’s Master Plan.
Why can’t the Taylor House be incorporated into a campus expansion that would retain the scale, massing, and streetscape of our Village? Look at the historic Glidden House with its additions, the hospital’s current base, and the Bank of NH next door. This could be an award-winning redevelopment project, if Huggins were willing to uphold our defined Village Vision and show respect to our community.
Please join the Heritage Commission in rejecting Article 15. If Huggins wants to be a true community partner, a better deal can be negotiated. This should be done right.
Cristina Ashjian
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.