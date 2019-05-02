To The Daily Sun,
A three-member panel of the New Hampshire Supreme Court just affirmed my convictions of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest stemming from my public input during an Alton Board of Selectmen meeting in 2017.
My Crime? I allegedly violated a procedural rule which requires speakers to first identify the agenda item they wished to address before speaking.
In upholding my convictions, the court criminalized the innocuous violations of public meeting rules. More distressing than this, however, the Court justified a police officer’s authority to independently derive reasonable suspicion necessary to detain/arrest an NH citizen for the crime of disorderly conduct if the officer observes a citizen violating a public meeting rule or procedure.
The criminalizing of innocuous public rules violations and the granting of reasonable suspicion to New Hampshire police officers to detain/arrest citizens for these violations should send shockwaves throughout New Hampshire, and undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on public participation at selectmen’s and other public meetings.
With procedural rules of our courts, State Legislature, and public bodies being violated on a regular basis by our public officials, I am anxious to see state and local police officers arresting these lawbreakers and hauling them off to jail. Fair is fair, after all.
Jeffrey Clay
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.