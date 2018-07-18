To The Daily Sun,
That one thinks to know the mind of ‘God’ to say what is or is not would place that person on a level with ‘God’. Of course such has been the condition of humanity and is so written in the bible. Genesis 1:26 And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: — and 3:22 And the LORD God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the tree of life, and eat, and live for ever: —
We may know our own mind and perhaps think to know the mind of others; being created in the image & likeness of God does not endow us with the knowing of God’s mind. Yet so many believe they do.
What ‘God’ granted or didn’t grant we can only surmise; to assume to know that ‘God’ didn’t give corporations personhood is really quite a stretch and in making such an argument of their legality of personhood one might best leave ‘God’ out. As to all men being created equal, it sounded well, but today DNA gives a different read to that declaration; but the equality declared stands in reference to the laws of the land applied.
That said, it was those founders of our nation (and others amongst them) that founded the right of personhood in respect of establishing the documents for governance. New Hampshire having done so first, it would behoove one to read its constitution, which states that government originates from the people. It further states in its articles establishing their government the peoples possession of certain rights, some of which are surrendered in establishing a society. But the society must return their equivalent otherwise the surrender is void.
The cities & towns (incorporated), as well as unincorporated townships, gores, grants, purchases and locations are political divisions within the state, they are not individual or self governing beyond the laws and powers of the state government.
It might be noted that there are 10 amendments in the Bill of Rights, and seventeen additional ones; the articles are in the main body of the constitution.
Many years ago an individual complained about nuclear plants, he proclaimed himself a communist and that everyone should have everything everyone else has. Listening to his boom-box, I asked where would the electricity come from without power plants. He gave no answer. NHCRN seems much like him with the added slant of the guise of the community organizer, out to destabilize our government to ‘bring about the change they would have, rather than bring about change by participating in government to do so (which would require the consent of the governed). Much like Ted Kennedy wanting national health care but never once sought to amend the constitution to achieve it; that would have required the consent of the people.
GW Brooks
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.