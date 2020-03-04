To The Daily Sun,
I am a long-time Belmont resident and property owner, and I will be voting yes in support of Article 2 on the Belmont Town Meeting ballot. The need for a new police station is clear and keeping the department in the village is important. Its close proximity to our schools, town offices and park are prime reasons for constructing a new building on the existing site.
The present building is way undersized and does not afford adequate safety for the officers and other staff in the building. I encourage you to contact the chief of police and arrange to take a tour of the building or view the video online so that you can judge for yourself why it is so important to vote YES on Article 2.
Craig Clairmont,
Belmont
