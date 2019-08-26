To The Daily Sun,
Belknap County government notices are now in compliance with the law.
Historically, Belknap County’s Convention or Commission notices did not include Barnstead, as it was not listed as one of the free newspaper’s area of circulation. Per RSA 24:9-d: county notices must be published; “in a newspaper of general circulation in the county."
The Daily Sun circulation area now includes Barnstead; Alton, Barnstead, Belmont, Center Harbor, Gilford, Gilmanton, Laconia, Meredith, New Hampton, Sanbornton, Tilton. Hence forth all 11 of Belknap County municipalities shall have notice of all county meetings.
Thomas A. Tardif
Laconia
