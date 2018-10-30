To The Daily Sun,
Despite all the wailing and gnashing of teeth spewed by "progressive" socialists running for office, a bit of simple research will highlight the facts. There is no need whine about those dastardly tight-fisted, heartless Belknap County Delegation members. As it turns out the original 2018 county budget passed by the delegation was approximately $750,000 more than was necessary for county operations. Those numbers are projections and don't include any year-end spending spree for items that might otherwise be planned for 2019. County finances are in great shape.
Your county delegation, with the help of Rep. Glen Aldrich, produced a rock solid budget which delivered the needed services to the citizens of Belknap County.
Mike Sylvia
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.