To The Daily Sun,
I am writing this to express my very deep concern for the possibility of changes in staffing at the Laconia Fire Department should a private company take over the ambulance function for the city. Although I am not a resident of Laconia, for many years I worked at LRGHealthcare as the vice president of Clinical Services and the Chief Nursing Office. Emergency Services, both at Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Regional Hospital as well as the emergency services in this community were areas for which I was responsible. Consequently, I knew them well because I took the time to learn from the people who did the hands-on work. The standards of practice are exceptional in the Laconia EMS program and Laconia citizens should be proud of the truly dedicated service provided by these professionals. There are a number of paramedics and EMTs that are trained not only in medical response, but are also trained as firefighters. So they are able to adjust responses needed in the community based on true community need.
I don’t think that members of the Laconia City Council or the mayor have a true understanding of the scope of work for which these people are responsible.
The response by the ambulance teams to medical needs is every bit as intense and exceptional as the response made by the teams fighting fires. They truly have no idea what they are facing until they arrive and assess the situation before them. That means that staff must remained skilled in many areas and must truly monitor the quality of the services being delivered. If responsibility for the ambulance function is removed from Laconia Fire and given to an outside provider, the quality of service that is delivered can no longer be monitored or guaranteed to the public. There will no longer be true oversight of the standards of practice being followed nor will it be known if staff for this private company is truly competent in delivering the care that is needed. Over the years as standards of treatment have changed for complicated and critical medical conditions, many of the local EMS systems have worked together and formed tight relationships to deliver the care patients needs. It took a great deal of time and work for these departments to work together and back each other when need arises in various communities. Privatizing the ambulance service in Laconia means that those relationships with other departments will no longer exist. Those relationships often save lives. With no further fostering of those relationships due to a private company in providing the service in Laconia, patient care can be significantly compromised.
I understand that there is talk of reducing the number of professionals needed at the Laconia Fire Department if they are no longer providing emergency medical care. I am truly amazed that such smart and educated members of the Laconia City Council and the mayor would be so blind as to the true need of the Laconia community. I think that they each have opinions based on “action” television shows they watch and not what happens in reality. I believe that the only way that they can make any decisions on staffing patterns for firefighters and emergency medical staff would be to listen to the experts in the field — the men and women who are employed at Laconia, including Ken Erickson. I would recommend that each member of the City Council, as well as the mayor, take a 24-hour period and spend it with the staff at Laconia Fire Department so they actually see how the time is spent and the amount of work that is actually done — I guarantee that these professionals are not sitting around playing checkers and baking cookies!
The men and women working at the Laconia Fire department are very committed professionals who truly dedicate what they do to the people that they serve. The City Council really needs to keep that in mind. They really should not be “penny wise and pound foolish.” If the financial situation of the city is all that is being looked at, there is a great deal missing.
Kathy Waldron
Meredith
