To The Daily Sun,
As a new resident and taxpayer of the City of Laconia, I am appalled by the continued unprofessional behavior and comments of Councilor Robert Hamel. His latest remarks at the July h meeting were uncalled for and way out of line! I could not believe that the chair allowed him to continue his rant. To think that he could make such comments regarding the line-of-duty death of Laconia Firefighter Lt Mark Miller is reprehensible. At the very least, a public apology should be made to the family of Lt. Miller as well as Chief Erickson and firefighters.
I am truly disgusted and embarrassed to think that these are the kinds of individuals who are representing the taxpayers.
Kathryn Tobine
Laconia
