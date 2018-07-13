To The Daily Sun,
Having worked with Councilor Hamel for 12 years, I know a little about this man and how he thinks and acts.
He is a tireless worker for the city and is out and about the city checking on projects and finding things that need doing and bringing them to the attention of the council and getting things done or corrected.
He has never made a mean statement in my 12 years working with him. The remark about “walking on water” was NOT directed at fireman Miller and it was stated so at the meeting.
I do know he is a gentleman and respectful of all those he came in contact with and with members of the council.
He devotes much time to doing good works in the community. He has been huge component of the Christmas Village for 43 years, donating time and money to see that it is a success, working alongside Armand and Ernie Bolduc.
He has worked for years along side Armand,helping out with chores at the family farm. He has overseen the building of the Middle School and the Huot Center. He is responsible for getting our roads more money. He reviewed the transportation needs of the Public Works Dept. and got rid of ages old equipment and got modern, up-to-date equipment.
He oversaw the new Fire Dept. building and got things for them that were needed. There were things I opposed but Bob saw what was needed and followed through. He voted to keep the four firemen who came with a grant after the grant ended. I did not. He saw the Fire Dept’s need. Bob has been a friend of all departments of the city.
Whenever a volunteer is needed for something, he is the first to step up.
I remember one such incident when a few years ago, the Memorial Ballpark was in desperate need of a new storage facility. Volunteers were needed and Bob was there helping to construct the new building on a pouring rain day.
There has been much going on between the council and the Fire Department over the years and he has tried to find a solution to them.
There is much frustration on both sides, and when the union representative got up and singled out the council and Councilor Hamel, it was a natural reaction to finally have to get it out. Perhaps if there had been more interest in what has been going on before this, we would not have this situation now.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
