To The Daily Sun,
I hope everyone is happy for all the gifts the Democrats are giving us. The higher they can raise taxes the happier they are. And another of their important bills for the people of NH and that is outlawing plastic straws and bags. I think they have shelved it for now. Probably got the idea from the Mayor of New York City. He is the one that 76 percent of his citizens thinks he shouldn’t run for president. I could go on and on but I have another subject I would like to address.
I don’t know how many of you were aware of the Executive Council had a commutation hearing request this month for the Pam Smart murder case of 28 years ago. If you are not familiar with the case, you must not have been born yet. Our District 1 Councilor Michael Crayans was expected to vote Yea or Nay. Nope, instead he did neither. He according to the Associated Press abstained from the vote and said, “I did not feel comfortable either way.” I wonder ir those of you that voted for him agreed with his decision. The Executive Council on a bipartisan vote passed 4 to 0 not to move forward with the public hearing on Smart.
I think I figured out his motive for not voting, knowing many of his fellow Democrats running for president are in favor of allowing people in prison to vote. There you have it, Mr. Cryans figures it will pass and he can send a absentee ballot to Pam Smart and hope she knows he wasn’t one of those that rejected her chance for commutation.
I bet another thing he is doing, that’s do all he can to make sure to stop last year’s bill to not allow college students to vote in our elections unless they have proof they are residents. Without those votes last election, he might not have won.
Years ago, the first time he ran, he had the support of the Burton family. Now that he is in there, I bet Ray is turning over in his grave. The people of the first District deserve better.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
