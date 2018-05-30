To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in regards to Laconia Fire EMS and the City Council's consideration of outsourcing EMS to a private ambulance service. As not only a member of the community, but as an emergency department nurse myself, I have serious concerns regarding the possibility of outsourcing EMS to a private ambulance service. The inner workings of emergency medicine are complex, however, the importance of appropriate medical care in a situation such as a car accident is easily understood.
We have multiple serious car accidents each year. In some cases these car accidents result in a victim being trapped in or being thrown from their vehicle. The Fire Department is often the first service to arrive on seen to such car accidents. Firemen are trained to remove victims from their vehicles safely. In cases like these victims are often injured in ways that a person not trained in the medical field would be unaware of; such as possible internal injury, spinal cord injury and/or head injury. All of these conditions require medical personnel to assess, stabilize and transport the victim quickly and safely in order for the victim to have a chance of survival. These complex situations have been handled expertly by Laconia Fire and their EMS providers for years. Council members, I ask you to consider that a loved one is in need of emergent medical care. They deserve the best care possible. That care is provided by Laconia Fire every day.
Based on explanations provided by the council, a key reason private ambulance services are being considered is the possibility of making money from patient transfers. If private ambulances were to provide transfers as the sole EMS for Laconia, response time would increase. In cases such as heart attacks or strokes a timely response is often the difference between life and death. Money is important and I do not pretend to understand the workings of city funds, however, EMS is not a service in which it is safe to cut corners.
As the City Council of Laconia, your job is to serve the community and represent the opinion of the citizens of each ward that makes up the community. Based on the council’s actions in the past few months regarding Laconia Fire I feel some of the council has forgotten that. Council members, and the mayor, have made it clear that they have a personal bias against Laconia Fire for personal reasons. Based on these statements and actions I am extremely concerned that the council has disregarded the well-being and opinions of the community they serve in favor of childish issues .
Know that each one of these men and women would save your life, regardless of how you have treated them. Know that if you make the ill-advised, naive and foolish decision to outsource EMS to a private ambulance service you will not only be disrespecting our community heroes, but you will be putting the citizens of Laconia in danger every day. The paramedics on duty 24/7 with Laconia Fire are endlessly talented and equipped to care for a patient regardless of the situation to which they arrive. Laconia Fire has one of the busiest EMS crews in New Hampshire and have handled their patient load with skill, care and compassion for their community.
Sarah Welch, RN BSN
Laconia
