To The Daily Sun,
Laconia/Belmont road work (Route 3), (with federal and state funding help) duration has seemingly surpassed the time in which we mobilized, manufactured, and manned the machinery of war in a new, post-depression recovering economy, transported all three halfway around the world, and fought and WON battles on two fronts 6,000 miles apart! (and it ain’t done yet). Management ??
Guy Sanderson
Belmont
