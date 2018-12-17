To The Daily Sun,
Regarding all the endless investigations that have been going on for years, think about two things: How much money have all these inquiries cost the country, considering the fact that every lawyer involved is probably making over a million dollars a year? Where is that money coming from?
Secondly, can anyone actually say that their life has been improved one bit by all the money spent on legal fees. Seems to me that a lot of that money could have been spent in a more productive way. Once again, it doesn't make sense.
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
I have to agree.....
