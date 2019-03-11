To The Daily Sun,
As a member of the 2019 charrette organizing team, I am thrilled that Mark and Sarah Cotrupi want to buy the Taylor house, rehabilitate it, and turn it into a retail emporium. This sale was recommended by the charrette report and is exactly what we have been hoping for. This visible investment in the traditional downtown will add to Moultonborough Village’s appeal and add a new business to town. Please vote in favor of Warrant Article 19 at Town Meeting on Saturday, March 16.
I was also a citizen volunteer on the Village Vision Committee, which worked for over a year to evaluate the existing studies about the village, and prepared the VVC Report that was endorsed at Town Meeting in 2015. We discussed the revitalization of Moultonborough Village, with a focus on practicality, affordability, and improving on what already exists there. We sought to strengthen the small-town character of the village, with its unique historic buildings and streetscape. Rehabilitation of the Taylor house could only enhance the village, framing and defining our existing village green space along Route 25. This is not an "either/or" issue if the town votes for a new community building near the school, since any new building would be built on the back side of the Taylor property, behind the field. There is plenty of space on the 5+ acre property for multiple uses, all which could benefit the village.
So here’s the chance for us to see reinvestment in action, and how wonderful it is that the Cotrupis are members of our community, with children in our school. This restoration and reuse project will return this landmark house to the tax rolls and be a catalyst for other redevelopment projects. The Cotrupi plan for the Taylor house supports private/public partnerships for events on the village green, offering shared parking and the use of the property’s restored barns for community events.
Beverly Nelson
Moultonborough
