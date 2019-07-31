A letter from Brenda Baer, published on July 31, about upcoming city elections included an inadvertent editing error. To correct the record: if there are more than two candidates seeking a particular office there will a primary election to narrow the field on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The general city election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
