To The Daily Sun,
I support Rep. Glenn Cordelli.
Glenn Cordelli has been my State Representative for the past six years. Rep. Cordelli represents the citizens of Tuftonboro, Sandwich and Moultonborough.
I have had the opportunity to watch Glenn in action when I worked for Carroll County. Glenn studies the issues, asks the right questions, and proceeds to represent the taxpayers in his district. He has been a leader on issues important to Carroll County such as:
• Education Reform, School Choice, Parental Control
• Opposing Broad-Based Income or Sales Taxes
• Defending Individual Property Rights
• Supporting Right to Work
• Open and Transparent Budgeting on the County and State Level
• Supporting the Fight Against Drugs
Let’s make sure we continue to be represented effectively by returning Rep. Cordelli to the New Hampshire Legislature.
Rob Horace
Moultonborough
