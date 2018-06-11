To The Daily Sun,
A couple of things that I've thought to bring up. . .
First, for Alan Vervaeke: egomania = "extreme appreciation or preoccupation with the self."
The other is for David Luca, who a while back wrote that he believes the Constitution should be a living document. If he had ever taken a course in civics he would know that it is. The process for changing it is an arduous one for good reason because without a constitution you don't have a country and if you could alter it at whim you wouldn't really have a constitution or a country.
Dave Schwotzer
Meredith
