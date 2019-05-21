To The Daily Sun,
As Tilton begins to celebrate its 150th anniversary, some of us wonder why the town can’t put up banners and flags on poles along Main Street? It turns out that Eversource has no problem with the idea.
Consolidated Communications is the roadblock. They are demanding that the town provide twice as much insurance for each pole that they share with Eversource. They seem to only care about the almighty dollar. You would think that they would be offering to pay make this project happen. Not so. This conglomerate doesn’t appear to care about a small N.H. town that’s just trying to make things better. Their focus is just on the money and not on the people and the community that they are supposed to serve.
Kathi Mitchell
Tiltom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.