To The Daily Sun,
The 2018 election is the time to vote for positive change in the state legislature by voting for candidates who have fresh ideas and are committed to addressing the major issues — including affordable healthcare and prescription drugs, public school funding, high property taxes and preservation of our environment — with critical thinking based on research and facts.
We need change and representatives who will face the issues with compassion and an open mind, beginning at the state level, to move forward.
In conversations with Michelle Carter, candidate for state representative in Belknap County District 5, Alton and Gilmanton, I know she has the dedication and experience in science and the environment, in education and in navigating the complex world of health care and medical insurance to work toward finding solutions. She is an advocate of fiscal responsibility while maintaining and initiating needed programs to benefit our communities.
She will listen to all sides and base her decisions on what is best for the people in her district, not on the tight constraints of a “party line” to maintain the status quo. When you vote, please consider what is important to you and your family and choose the candidate who represents your values – not just your habitual choice.
Voting is our means to express our opinion on how our government should move forward. Please vote on Tuesday, November 6. Your vote does count and can make a positive difference!
Jeanne Crouse
Alton Bay
Great letter thank you 🙏🏻
