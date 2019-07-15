To The Daily Sun,
The St. Vincent de Paul Society, a 501C-3 organization, located at 1269 Union Avenue in Laconia is a busy place, especially during this time of the year with all the vacationers visiting the Lakes Region. The Thrift Store, which is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The thrift store is offering “sensational sales” on summer clothing and ladies formal dresses. They are currently looking for “cashiers and general office” help. Stop by during store hours if you are interested in volunteering.
The Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12-2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. Families may come once a month to pick up food supplies to help stretch their budgets. During summer vacation, when the kids are home from school, there is a great need for canned goods. Soups, peanut butter, jelly, pastas w/sauce, tuna, cereal, and crackers help make lunch time a quick fix. Volunteers are needed to work on Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. and for Donation Pick-ups at local grocery stores Monday thru Saturday.
The Children’s Foundation is in the midst of Project Pencil. Back packs are filled with school supplies and distributed to the local schools and childcare centers during the second and third weeks of August. Monetary donations and school supplies-backpacks, notebooks, paper, pens, crayons, and markers may be dropped off at the Thrift Store during store hours.
The Financial Assistance team is another important piece of the St Vincent de Paul Society. Financial teams of two meet with individuals to help access their needs and determine where financial help is needed. Volunteers are also needed to assist these families.
Please stop by the Thrift Store, ask to speak to the store manager to fill out an application and state what position you are interested in.
For more information stop by the Thrift Store or call at 524-5470.
Sue Page
Gilford
