To The Daily Sun,
Senator Sanders or another Social Democrat as president? Consider these recent comments:
In Canada, the "median waiting time … 20.9 weeks between referral and receipt of treatment … longer than ... 19.8 weeks … in 2018."
Canada has "treatment delays ... causing problems for ... vulnerable segments ..., particularly the elderly who cannot get reasonable access to the medical care ..., including hip replacement, cataract surgery and cardiovascular surgery."
“Cuba’s health service is divided in two: one for Cubans ,,, other for foreigners, who receive better quality care, … national population has … dilapidated facilities … lack of medicines and specialists, ….”
Cuba’s “ … women with high-risk pregnancies … encouraged, or … forced, to get abortions. Cuba has one of the world's highest abortion rates.”
Physicians in Cuba “are given health care outcome targets to meet or face penalties.”
Cuba “ … had one of … highest literacy rates in Latin American by 1950 ,,, well before Castro took power.".Now … less educational progress than most Latin American countries. ”. “Children … taught by poorly paid teachers in dilapidated schools.”
Minimum wage in Cuba is "$16.60 per month". Not per hour, per month! "Waiters , cabbies, tour guides (thanks to tips from tourists) can make 10 to 20 times wages of doctors and nurses."
Feeling burned? They are. So did voters in South Carolina's Democrat primary last Saturday. Social “benefits” might not bring exactly what is promised.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
