To The Daily Sun,
Bristol is looking for a few good people! If you want to make a difference in Bristol, here’s your chance. Last year, the legislative body passed a warrant article which means the Budget Committee will have six open positions. The Selectboard will also have open positions as will a number of other elective offices. In addition, there are a number of volunteer committees that will have openings.
The Budget Committee and Selectboard play a particularly important role in town government. If you want to learn more about what is involved you can meet some of our current elected and appointed officials at the Minot-Sleeper Library on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. If you are interested in running you will need to declare between January 23 and February 1 to appear on the ballot for the March, 2019 Town Meeting. Voting for officers will take place on Tuesday, March 12 and the Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, March 16. If you are out of town during this time, you can obtain an absentee ballot at the town offices. The Town Clerk can let you know when they will be available.
The Town of Bristol is fortunate to have some truly dedicated people who are generous with their time and care about making a difference. If you are one of those people, please consider running for office. We need you!
The Bristol Boosters
Nancy Dowey
Barbara Greenwood
Lorraine Bohmiller
Rosemary D’Arcy
