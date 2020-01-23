To The Daily Sun,
The Belknap County Conservation District (BCCD) credits support from the community, County Delegation and County Commissioners for making a difference in our local environment. In 2020, with your support, we’ll continue to provide natural resource and agriculture-based advice and network to landowners, towns, schools, and food pantries, and improve stream and wildlife habitat.
For every $1 in County funding, BCCD generates $18 in products and services for Belknap County residents through donations, volunteers, project grants for conservation projects and technical assistance. County funding is essential in our ability to leverage grant funds from private, state, and federal sources to get soil and watershed conservation projects on the ground to conserve and enhance the Lakes Region’s environment and economy.
We’ve asked for $65,000 from the County to continue to help support our administrative costs to enable us to respond effectively to requests for assistance from landowners, businesses, and towns and in providing surplus produce to food pantries and seniors. In 2019, BCCD’s estimated value to Belknap County was $1,070,766.
2019 BCCD Accomplishments:
2,000, Number of people assisted; $63,766 volunteer hours value; 36,000, Est. people reached via media; 2,508, Number of volunteer hours; 100, Number of volunteers; 11,373, Pounds of food donated via NH Gleans; $600,000, Value of Federal in-kind; $45,500, Value of food donated through NH Gleans; services and contracts partnering with BCCD; $362,000 Projected value of 2019 projects, grants, and fundraising activity.
Key 2020 projects include:
• Improving fish habitat in streams in Alton and Sanbornton;
• Workshops on conservation planning, soil conservation, and no-till agriculture;
• Reconstructed boardwalk trail, new information kiosks, interpretive signs, and wildlife habitat at Gunstock, provided through grants to BCCD and our volunteers;
• Working with local farmers and home gardeners to glean food for food pantries;
• Annual tree and plant sale fundraiser offering edible and conservation plants, and live trout; and
• Supporting farm-to-school food effort with Laconia School District, Beacon Community after-school project.
Belknap County Conservation District Board of Supervisors
Dean Anson
Laconia
Ken Kettenring
New Hampton, associate supervisor
Jessica Bailey
Laconia
Earle Chase
Barnstead, associate supervisor
Donna Hepp
Belmont
Aaron Lichtenberg
Alton, associate supervisor
Jamie Irving
Meredith
John Hodsdon
Meredith, associate supervisor
Erin Mastine
Gilford
Gary Maheu
Laconia, associate supervisor
