To The Daily Sun,
On Monday, the Cato Institute released its “Fiscal Responsibility Report Card” that grades governors on their fiscal responsibility from a limited-government perspective, with those who have cut taxes and spending the most receiving the best grades and those who have increased spending and raised taxes the most receiving the worst grades.
Governor Chris Sununu earned the best grade of any governor in the country, thereby ranking #1 for fiscal responsibility. The report specifically states, “With his record of spending restraint and tax cuts, Sununu receives the highest score on this report. Throughout his tenure, Sununu has resisted pressure to increase taxes and spending, and he has defended New Hampshire’s status as a low‐tax state with no individual income tax.”
The report also calls out Dan Feltes’ paid leave program and its funding mechanism, labeling it, “essentially an income tax.” Under Feltes’ plan, New Hampshire workers would have been forced to have 0.5 percent of their wages deducted from their paychecks to pay for the paid leave plan, even if they never planned to use it. When vetoed, Governor Sununu protected workers from having to pay an unnecessary income tax.
The report also noted that Governor Sununu led the effort to reduce the Business Profits and Business Enterprise Taxes, creating a more attractive environment for businesses to move to New Hampshire. Despite these reductions, New Hampshire saw record state government revenues before the effects of the pandemic began to hit in March.
Regardless of your politics, it is clear Governor Sununu has respectful to taxpayers’ pocketbooks.
Conrad O'Leary
Gilford
