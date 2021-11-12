To The Daily Sun,
The issues surrounding Gunstock, Gunstock Area Commissioners and the Belknap County Delegation could and should have been resolved months ago. If we had the right delegation members in place they would have properly managed a misbehaved commissioner (Peter Ness) as apposed to overlooking the situation for the delegation's political gain. If we had the right delegation in place they should have been able to professionally resolve and diffuse grievances, creating an environment for all to work toward common goals. This delegation should consist of people with no political agenda or ties, who lead with integrity, vision, experience, and with passion and appreciation for this wonderful asset — Gunstock. This delegation should be able to engage in mature, productive, and effectual discourse that seeks to resolve issues, entertain ideas, and make improvements if necessary that keep the interests of the people of Belknap County at heart. The delegation should be able to listen and advise, versus bullying, threatening, and dismissing those whom do not espouse their beliefs. The current delegation lacks the skills and experience to lead Gunstock. A different delegation would not be making themselves the center of attention, disrupting the busiest time of the year when Gunstock is prepping for another successful winter season, and the commission is developing potential plans for future revenue-making opportunities (with public input, of course). However, what is this delegation doing? They are messing with Gunstock, our community, our history, families, jobs and the other wonderful things that bring our communities together. Why? Because Norm Silber, Michael Sylvia, and Raymond Howard do not care about Gunstock, the people of the town of Gilford, Belknap County or the state of New Hampshire. Norm has stated in writing, "I have a dream!" His dream and others from the delegation is to end Gunstock as we know it for their own political agenda. Their mission is solely based on "anti-goverment" and being "Free Staters" — this is reflected in every decision and move they make, regardless of the impact on the people whom they claim to represent. The commissioners (excluding Peter Ness) have demonstrated, based on results, that they should continue to lead and manage Gunstock Mountain Resort.
Conrad Hanf
Gilford
