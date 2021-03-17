To The Daily Sun,
As a nurse who has been caring for people at the nursing homes for over 30 years, I have never worried about accessing medicines or medical equipment. It has always been available when and where we need it. And as a patient, my pharmacy has consistently been able to deliver my prescriptions. It wasn’t until COVID-19 that I became concerned, fearing that sickest patients may not have access to potentially lifesaving supplies.
Thankfully, the healthcare supply chain has worked to alleviate the strain on our medical system, with distributors mitigating shortages and working to get our most vulnerable patients the treatments they needed, including ventilators, antiviral medications, chemotherapy drugs, and more.
While COVID-19 has bruised our healthcare system and our country, we wouldn’t have made it this far without healthcare distributors. These behind-the-scenes healthcare workers, just like frontline workers, have worked day and night to make sure supplies reach everyone across the state and country—and we must give them thanks.
With the vaccine rollout moving into full gear, we will all heavily rely on the medical supply chain to make, distribute, and administer vaccine doses for the entire population. And I know that medical distributors will be able to adapt and adjust to meet demands across the country.
Connie Boissonnealt
Laconia
