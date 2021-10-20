To The Daily Sun,
It is with regret that the former LRGH Auxiliary announces that it will no longer host its annual October Fall Craft Fair.
The LRGH Auxiliary governing board met in June following the bankruptcy buyout of LRGH by Concord Hospital. Our board of directors voted to continue operating under the new title of Concord Hospital — Laconia Auxiliary. We are in the process of taking the necessary steps to transfer our nonprofit status to our new name. Continuing as a non-profit to benefit Concord Hospital — Laconia is fully supported by our new parent organization.
The decision to continue forward as Concord Hospital — Laconia Auxiliary resulted in a pragmatic discussion regarding programs and projects we can continue to support.
In January, the board had decided to cancel the 2021 craft fair. We were informed that Laconia High School could not risk scheduling the events of non-school associated groups bringing the general public inside the school building. In light of the highly transmissible delta variant currently circulating in New Hampshire, that decision designed to protect the LHS community is still relevant and prudent.
Looking towards hosting a craft fair beyond 2021, the board had much to consider.
Our craft fair was hosted to benefit a LRGHealthcare program that no longer exists.
When considering the ever-evolving nature of the COVID-19 virus, and the status of vaccination levels in the region, we realized that we couldn’t predict the year of a safe return to hosting the craft fair, or as an indoor event in a very contained area if we could realistically meet any future social distancing regulations that may be in place.
As an organization with a new name, the board had to consider if we should spend the significant cost to replace multiple advertising lawn signs, banners and all other craft fair related print items.
Lastly, and truthfully, a major consideration was the age and personal or family health status of some governing board members, which age-wise for a few is 20 years older than at the time of our first craft fair in 2001. After much heart-felt discussion, the board agreed that there weren’t enough members realistically able to commit the time and effort necessary to host our craft fair at the same quality level as previous years.
Since 2001, our craft fair has been blessed to have had great support. Our sincerest thanks are extended to Laconia High School, LRGHealthcare, raffle prize donors, bake sale donors, event volunteers, food providers, the local media, talented craft vendors and loyal customers. We’ve been proud to host this event because of the hundreds of breast cancer patients we were able to provide with comfort bags containing educational and recovery support products.
As an organization we look forward to what the future holds for us as the Concord Hospital — Laconia Auxiliary.
Paulette Adams, Nancy Morrill, Barbara Tuttle, Don Lockwood, Jim Rowe, Barbara Rowe, Sue Dalton, Nancy Paterno, Kathy Collins, Patty Rice, David White
Concord Hospital — Laconia Auxiliary
