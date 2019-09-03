To The Daily Sun,
I recently attended a debate on the legalization of “recreational” marijuana in N.H. It was held at the Moultonborough library on August 21. I’ll call it a “real” debate because both sides were given even time to present their side and rebut the opposing views. The pro (for) legalization side consisted of Ted Wright, a former N.H. representative and Matt Simon, a paid consultant for the legalization of recreational marijuana. The con (against) legalization was current N.H. senator Bob Giuda and Dr. David Strang. a graduate of Dartmouth medical school. About 25 citizens attended.
I thought I knew enough about the subject to not attend but I’m glad I did because it opened my eyes how words are used to sway public opinion. I’ll start with the first point made by the pro legalization side. “Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont have already legalized recreational use of Marijuana so we should also.” To me, that is the same as saying, “If 10-year old Bobby’s parents let him smoke pot that you should let your 10-year old smoke pot?” Think about that!
The second point made by the pro legalization side what that, “It’s no more dangerous than alcohol and that is legal.” This is the one that spurred this letter. The implication in that statement is that alcohol consumption is good. That may be true for some but certainly not for all. Here is a link to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/alcohol-facts-and-statistics). Here are a few bullets from that report: “An estimated 88,000 people (approximately 62,000 men and 26,000 women) die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States. The first is tobacco, and the second is poor diet and physical inactivity.” “In 2014, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities accounted for 9,967 deaths (31 percent of overall driving fatalities)” and “More than 10 percent of U.S. children live with a parent with alcohol problems, according to a 2012 study.” How great is that, right?
The least convincing argument was, “People are already using pot so we should just legalize it.” That same argument could be used for identity theft? For the most part no one is physically hurt so why not legalize it?
I want to provide the con side of the debate. First and foremost is, “Studies have shown that marijuana use in young adults (less than 25) causes permanent brain damage.” The result is reasoning skills and impulse control are diminished. The Left's rebuttal was denial and said there were other studies disproving those studies. This is my biggest complaint with the Left and, at times, the Right. Both provide only data that supports their view and if you search the internet you can find “studies” that support either view. As an exercise, I did a search in google for: “Does marijuana use in young adults cause brain damage” and this link from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH) was at the top of the list (https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/research-reports/marijuana/what-are-marijuanas-long-term-effects-brain). Here is the first line in this article: “Substantial evidence from animal research and a growing number of studies in humans indicate that marijuana exposure during development can cause long-term or possibly permanent adverse changes in the brain.” You decide.
The second con statement made is, “Marijuana is a gateway drug to more addictive drugs.” Again, denied by the Left on the basis that many people who use marijuana don’t graduate to more addictive drugs. That is the equivalent of saying that because not all people who drink alcohol become alcoholics proves alcohol doesn’t contribute to alcoholism. It’s completely false! Here is another link to the NIH (https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/research-reports/marijuana/marijuana-addictive). A quote from that article is: “Studies suggest that 9 percent of people who use marijuana will become dependent on it rising to about 17 percent in those who start using in their teens.” Huh, it sounds a lot like alcohol.
I’ll close this letter with some facts. Drug overdoses have increased from 16,849 in 1999 to 70,237 in 2017 according to NIH (https://www.drugabuse.gov/related-topics/trends-statistics/overdose-death-rates). During approximately the same period our military lost 7,014 in Iraq and Afghanistan (https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Casualty-Status/). Looking at the data, we currently lose “10 times” more U.S. citizens each year as a result of drugs than we have lost in the last 18 years due to wars. We have a serious drug problem in this country and it should disturb everyone that our elected officials are pushing to legalize a substance that has known negative effects to society.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.