To The Daily Sun,
The Democrats have once again proven themselves incapable of ethical and fair behavior by attacking Judge Kavanaugh for alleged sexual assault, while giving their biased liberal man-hater witness a pass.
One remembers when the entire Democratic Legislature defended their hero Bill Clinton after he was caught lying to a grand jury and committing adultery with his very young intern in the White House! I guess illegal, unethical, and immoral behavior is okay, as long as a Democrat is guilty.
The Democrats need to change their party animal from a donkey to a hippo (critter).
Keith Forrester
Meredith
(0) comments
