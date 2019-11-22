To The Daily Sun,
Thank You Laconia!
Last Friday, Nov. 15, Woodland Heights School held a benefit dinner for one of our students who is currently battling cancer. Brianna’s Benefit was a big success because of the people of Laconia.
I want to thank D’Angelo’s for providing sandwiches for our meal. Thank you to Devin Norton who DJ’d the event. Thanks to the numerous businesses who donated gift cards to raffle off.
I also want to give a special thanks to Fratello’s which really helped us out in a time of need. You see, the caterer who was going to prepare the main dishes of food had a medical emergency and couldn’t. So, at 12:30 on Friday, we had little food! Fratello’s stepped up and provided food enough to cover the benefit — salad, bread, and pasta. People came, people brought more food, food was served, and everything went great. It is great working in a community that rallies to help when you need it the most.
Thank you for your support, Laconia!
With much appreciation,
Eric Johnson, Principal
Andrea Faller, Student Service Coordinator
Woodland Heights
Laconia
