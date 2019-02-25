To The Daily Sun,
With all the hyperbole about the Moultonborough Community Center, it is important to have sound information to form a decision, for example:
1. The Selectboard spent approximately four hours (from meeting tapes) in public discussing designs. If you were building a $6.7 million home, would you spend only four hours on design? Not me !
2. If you knew that Fryeburg Maine is finishing a NEW, LARGER community center than Moultonborough, spending +/- $2.5 million — including a LARGE GYM — why are we spending more than twice that amount? Have you seen pictures of that facility? I and others have, plus the recreation director said at a recent Selectboard meeting that she had visited their facility and it was VERY impressive. Fryeburg's cost is almost TWO-THIRDS LESS for a larger space! Why is ours so costly?
3. If building a facility with gym, wouldn't you want a study done to identify needs? If you knew the Selectboard reduced overall gym size by eliminating interior walking paths to cut costs, wouldn’t you be concerned?
4. If you wanted a gym so that school children could access, wouldn’t you want to know why the School Board never asked for funding for such a purpose or why they haven't suggested it be located on school grounds? Why not?
5. If you wanted to have a facility available for children, wouldn't you want the School Board fully behind the project? I sure would.
6. If you knew a pre-fabricated structure could save money over a “stick-built design,” wouldn’t you want to explore those cost benefits? Absolutely!
7. If you knew current LC users want to remain on the Rt.-109 site but that parents want a facility close to schools, shouldn’t the Selectboard find a solution that meets both needs? They haven’t… rejected any split site proposals.
8. If you were going to build on the Taylor site, wouldn't you want to fully vet the land for ledge or drainage?
9. If siting a facility on the Taylor, wouldn’t you want a full traffic study to determine traffic issues? There’s none.
10. The Selectboard took a vote (January 31) on the Taylor site and the vote was 1 in favor, 4 against. Why didn’t that OFFICIAL vote make it into the meeting minutes?
11. If you knew that the current plans are a repeat of the project REJECTED two years ago, wouldn’t you be concerned the Selectboard ignored your prior vote?
12. Why didn’t the Selectboard ask for any CIPC review? Strange.
13. Why didn’t the Planning Board review this project to ensure consistency with the Master Plan and zoning? Interesting.
14. If you were building this facility on the Taylor site, wouldn't it be vitally important to specifically show its location on property maps? Wouldn't you want to know where the entrance, exit, and parking areas will be? Can you visualize the log jam at this narrowest part of Rte. 25 with traffic from BOTH the schools and the community center activities?
Seniors are steadfastly AGAINST the community center on the Taylor due to traffic issues. Wouldn’t you want to know what happens with the newly built emergency access route on the Taylor that used to be a top priority?
15. Wouldn't you want to know how a 20,000-square-foot facility on the Taylor will fit and coexist with a possible pending sale for commercial purposes of the historic Taylor building now on site? How will commercial traffic activities blend with students walking and accessing community center facilities located there? How will we protect those children walking on the site from harm? This should be a significant concern!
16. And how will you feel about a “green space” people really want in the village after the Taylor site trees are potentially clear cut for a possible community center? A 20,000-sq.-ft. building with parking, driveways, etc. takes a lot of land clearing. Remember how the town was quick to clear cut trees for the emergency access road before formal plans were available?
17. And who has investigated design locations for septic systems and adequately sized leaching fields on the Taylor IF this is the selected site? Nobody!
18. If you recall hearing the newly appointed Community Development Committee was not in favor of the Taylor location, wouldn't you be concerned to know that?
So now you have it. There are so many open questions that should have been addressed a long time before a warrant article. A project that is not adequately planned (there really are no set of total detailed project plans), certainly not well vetted, potentially significantly over priced, and the Selectboard wants people to have faith and just approve a $6.7 million pot of your hard earned gold for the selectmen to spend as they desire. Oh, I forgot, this is bonding so the costs look small. Did anyone tell you the full cost with interest is in the $8 million range? You just select the site, approve the bond, and have faith!
After 10 years and at least three swings at the bat, we should now rely on faith? REALLY? It is like giving a farmer a bunch of feathers and telling him to build a chicken! There are far too many open questions on a project not well conceived and designed. It is time to once again vote NO on Article #6 and send the Board of Selectmen back to the drawing board and request a broadly represented community committee be commissioned to spend the next year doing the project correctly. Vote NO now until you know ALL the answers — written and documented with facts, not just verbal promises that are promptly forgotten!
It is sad that after 10 years of discussion and community input, we are once again at the point of being asked to approve a single (no other options as was promised) project lacking substantial specificity and full design. This project is in NO shape to be given a go-ahead, not now and maybe never!
Frederick Van Magness
Moultonborough
