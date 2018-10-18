Serving in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the last 32 years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I hope to earn the opportunity to represent Sanbornton and Tilton for another two years in the General Election on November 6th.
If my time in Concord has taught me anything, it’s that your constituents are the most important part of this job. That’s why I’ve been committed to having one-on-one meetings with you at our Town Hall every month. These conversations have been critical in understanding how to best serve your interests, and it’s why I promise to continue doing these meetings if reelected!
We’ve accomplished a lot of important things in these last two years. In 2017, we passed a balanced budget with no increased taxes or fees. This budget increased funding for critical issues in our state. We increased aid to tackle our state’s opioid crisis, increased the State’s Rainy Day Fund to $100 million dollars, and even gave $36 million to cities and towns for their roads and bridges.
Business is booming in our state. We have one of the lowest tax burdens in the Country, one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, and more people are working in the Granite State than ever. If you choose to reelect me on November 6th, 2018, I promise to continue delivering results for our district and state.
Rep. Dennis Fields
Belknap District 4
Sanbornton
