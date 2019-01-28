To The Daily Sun,
The cumulative total of the increases in seven of the Belknap County departmental budgets makes up $1,481,207 or 92.82 percent of the requested increase for 2019. That would appear to be a reasonable place to look for budgetary savings. Those seven departments and their increases are: county administration increases $99,623, or 25.26 percent, maintenance increases $100,993, or 17.25 percent, outside agencies increases $140,261, or 53.29 percent, sheriff’s department increases $155,869, or 7.35 percent, debt service increases $268,863, or 79.47 percent, health and human services increases $339,706, or 79.47 percent, and the corrections department increases by $376,072, or 9.14 percent.
The county administration budget is up $99,623. The increase is wage and benefit costs of $99,722 cumulatively. It appears the intention is to add an additional person, probably an HR person, to the budget, making this a recurring permanent budgetary expense. There is no increase in county population, why are we adding another administrative position?
Note: The commissioners eliminated the legal line from the delegation portion of the budget and increased the county administration budget by a like amount. The interdepartmental shift should be opposed. First, the office of the commissioners has a history of refusing to pay the legal bills of the delegation, based on an argument that delegation does not having a legal line in the budget, a game we’ve played before. Second, not permitting interdepartmental cost shifting is also better accounting policy. Staying with the existing chart o accounts properly attributes the source of the expenditure and it keeps the future comparisons apples to apples. Both are important to transparency and accountability for the public.
The maintenance increase of $100,993 is made up of wage and benefit increases of $24,374, electricity increase of $17,148, sewer and water increase of $11,300 and building improvements of $44,688 (mostly courthouse related upgrade to fire control and flooring) which makes up $97,510 or 96.55 percent of the total increase.
Outside agencies increase of $140,261 is made up of $75,000 for the Belknap Economic Development Council, $25,000 for the Belknap County Conservation District and $32,000 for Genesis Counseling Group. These three new expenditures account for $132,000, or 92.68 percent of the increase.
The commissioners are proposing to spend your tax money for venture socialism. The commissioners are wrong to try to be picking winners and losers in the business community using our tax dollars. These non-profit groups should be raising money from the community. If their product has value people will support then with their dollars directly. They should not be tagged onto the tax rolls. They are not part of government. This is a technique for growing government by adding constituencies to funding non-government enterprise.
The sheriff’s department increase of $155,869 is made up almost entirely of wage and benefit costs ($150,189). There is money in the budget for what looks like two additional part-time positions; the balance is increase in benefits cost and contractual obligation. Why are we adding people when the county is not growing? The discussion point here is dispatch. Each community has dispatch in their budget just like the county. Some have one shift coverage. Others have two shift coverage. And there is at least one community which has three shift coverage. To the extent that this service exists at both the county and municipal levels it duplicative. The taxpayer is paying twice for the service. This has previously been raised as an issue. It should not be insoluble. What plan is in place to eliminate dispatch from either the county or the municipal budget? Why is this not following the path of fire mutual aid from years ago?
The debt service increase of $268,863 is the cost of tax anticipation notes in a rising interest rate environment. This is a double edged sword. We can either prepay taxes or we are tied to tax anticipation notes because the county only gets tax revenue once a year and that accounts for about half of the revenue budget.
The health and human services increase of $339,706 is a charge from the state. That charge is related to the cost of in-home care for Belknap County residents and other related nursing home costs not attributed to the Belknap County Nursing Home. This is required payments for mostly elder care. The question is why is it accounted for as a general fund expense instead of as part of nursing home expense? Should we not be putting the cost of elder care all together?
The corrections department increase of $376,072 is made up of $222,928 from increases in wages and benefits. There appear to be one full-time and several part-time positions included as well as the contractual obligations. If the county is not growing and jail population has been declining annually why are we adding people? CORE program funding accounts for $97,254 of the increase. Program costs account for $24,820.
There are assertions that these programs are needed and effective. If that is true why has the incidence of crime skyrocketed? Recidivism is not an adequate measure of program effectiveness. It assumes all jail and prison stays are captured and accounted for by the statistics. They are not. Any person arrested and incarcerated in a non-Belknap County location does not get included in the recidivism statistics. Medical services/supplies account for $12,940 of the increase. These line items account for 95.18 percent of the departmental increase.
Marc Abear
Meredith
