To The Daily Sun,
For the third year in a row the Belknap County commissioners have requested more money. The request his year is for 7.07 percent more than was appropriated in last year’s budget. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? There seems to be a difference of opinion between Commissioner DeVoy and delegation Chair Sylvia.
So let’s look at what has changed in the county and where the differences lie in the budget. If we understand those two things we should get a better grasp of why there is a difference between the positions.
The county is not growing. Our population is not getting larger. There are more deaths than births. Any small growth is from immigration to the county. From the perspective of population growth, which translates into demand for services, we should not expect 7.07 percent increase in spending on that basis.
Okay, so what has happened with inflation? Social Security went up by about 2.897 percent. So there is a case to be made for an increase just based on the time value of money. Subtracting the inflation from the request (7.07 percent - 2.897) = 4.173 percent or $1,304,020, which would be the amount of increase above inflation in need of justification.
The commissioners’ proposed county budget for 2019 is comprised of revenue and expense budgets. The county expense budget is made up of two sections, the general fund ($19,375,240) and the nursing home ($11,873,744) for a total requested budget of $31,248,744. The requested increase for the general fund section of the budget is 8.98 percent, or an increase of $1,595,718. The revenue for the general fund is project as up $746,423. The requested increase for the nursing home section of the budget is 4.11 percent, or an increase of $468,325. The revenue for the nursing home is increased by $1,317,620. Therefore, the nursing home revenue is subsidizing general fund spending.
When you add all the proposed spending increases from the general fund departments ($1,595,718) to the nursing home net ($849,295) the difference is $746,423. This is the amount of revenue requested to come from increasing property taxes. The question becomes, is there a way to keep property taxes from going up? And if there is; why is there nearly three quarters of a million dollars in tax increase in the budget?
The answer appears to be the commissioners are trying to increase the fund balance. They do this by inflating the budget and then claiming operational savings during the year. It is a game that results in you prepaying taxes. The rationalization for this likely is that the commissioners have passed a fund balance policy. A policy is followed when convenient. Last year the proposed budget request contained nothing for fund balance increase, owing to the enormity of the requested budget increase. This year too there is no fund balance request.
The question before the delegation this year is whether they can find proposed expenditure increases that amount to $750,000 or more or about 2.4 percent in a $31.25 million budget. That is what is required to hold the line on property tax increase this year. There are $1,304,020 of spending increases above the inflation rate. That’s where they should look.
The delegations’ position in the past has been that people’s money is most effectively used when left in the hands of the taxpayer, as opposed to being held as fund balance by our county government. It is easy to say more fund balance allows the commission to mitigate changes in taxation; it acts like a shock absorber for future spending increases.
However, if you leave money lying around idle it is an invitation to mischief. It allows the managers of the county to not stretch as hard to maintain fiscal discipline. Belknap County is the most fiscally responsible and responsive of all New Hampshire’s counties. We’re not flashy we just spend our money as wisely as possible and expect follow up to ensure what was spent achieved the intended result.
Each part of the budget is made up of departmental subtotals. Given that nursing home expenditures are up by $468,325 and revenue is up by $1,317,620 we might pause to say thank you. We will then note that nursing home administration is up by $266,258 and the dietary department is up by $110,864, or a combined total of $377,122, which is 80.53 percent of the increase. The other eight nursing home departments are up a combined $91,203. It appears money spent in this budget is being well stewarded. At a minimum it should be noted that department revenue is expected to increase faster than expected expenditures by $849,295 this year.
The general fund expenditures are up by $1,595,718 and revenue is up by $746,423, all of which will be property tax increase according to the revenue budget. There are 14 general fund departments. The cumulative total of seven of them makes up $1,481,207 or 92.82 percent of the requested increase. County administration increases $99,623, or 25.26 percent, maintenance increases $100,993, or 17.25 percent, outside agencies increases $140,261, or 53.29 percent, sheriff’s department increases $155,869 or 7.35 percent, debt service increases $268,863 or 79.47 percent, health and human services increases $339,706 or 79.47 percent, and the corrections department increases by $376,072 or 9.14 percent.
Marc Abear
Meredith
