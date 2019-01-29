To The Daily Sun,
This Saturday, Feb. 2, starting at 10 a.m., the Newfound Area School District will be holding its deliberative session at the Newfound High School.
If you are a voter in the communities of New Hampton, Bristol, Alexandria, Bridgewater, Danbury, Hebron or Groton you need to attend and contribute your input as to how you would have your tax money spent.
Several months ago the school administration submitted a letter to this paper expounding on all the curriculum and equipment cuts that were necessitated due to a lack of funding. A couple weeks ago, in this paper, a member of the school board stated that the school district had $1.5 million dollars left over from this year's budget. One of these statements is true, one is not! Come to the meeting to find out what is going on.
Paul Simard
Bristol
