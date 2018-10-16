To The Daily Sun,
You’re invited to a party!
Stan Robinson and Chuck Mitchell are hosting a house party for you to meet our local Democratic candidates at Lochmere Country Club on Thursday, October 25. Stop in between 5 and 8 p.m. to chat informally with these NH House candidates hoping to represent Sanbornton and Tilton.
In addition to your hosts Stan and Chuck, other Democratic candidates attending are Mike Cryans (Executive Council) and Bill Whalen (County Commissioner). We hope other Democratic candidates will also be able to attend.
At this October 25th family-friendly gathering, there will be entertainment and refreshments.
Please join us. RSVP to stanley9998@metrocast.net or call 603-286-8517.
Beth Robinson and Kathi Mitchell
Tilton
