We just attended another sold out WOW Ball to benefit the WOW Trail. If you were not there, you missed a great time and should make plans to attend next year, as this is such a worthy cause. Ten lucky ticket holders were the recipients of cash prizes including a local person who won the grand prize of $10,000!
My family and I are avid bicyclists and are regular users of the WOW Trail, starting with Phase 1 and now Phase 2 which connects with the Belmont Scenic Trail extending our rides along Lake Winnisquam. We find everyone so friendly and considerate on the trail and love seeing families walking and biking together in a scenic and user-friendly environment. Along the trail you will find benches and tables for stopping, as well as flower beds and murals. In addition, local businesses have signage inviting you to stop in for breakfast or lunch along the way.
I encourage everyone to come out and take a walk or a bike ride and see what everyone is talking about and also to support the continued growth of the trail. I have found that any negative opinions of the WOW Trail are typically expressed by parties who have never used the WOW Trail or taken the time to see it. We see how other communities have benefitted by having a network of trails in their area and with all of the natural resources we enjoy, how wonderful it would be to have the trail continue up along Paugus Bay to the Weirs and on to Meredith Bay on State of New Hampshire-owned railroad right-of-way property.
For more information about the WOW Trail visit https://www.wowtrail.org/the-trail and come out and join us on the trail!
Linda Peary
Laconia
