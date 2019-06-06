To The Daily Sun,
The Belknap EDC was founded in 1992 as the Belknap County Economic Development Council. In 2012, its name was shortened to Belknap EDC. It is supposedly one of 10 non-profit regional development corporations in New Hampshire. Its primary “mission” is to promote economic vitality in Belknap County and the Greater Lakes Region. That being said, the EDC uses taxpayer money to attempt to promote business activities that would be better left to private enterprise.
When the EDC “arranges” loans (with taxpayer support), a look behind the curtain invariably reveals that the business being granted the loan is so un-creditworthy that traditional sources of funding, such as investors and bank and credit union lenders, would not touch the venture with a ten foot pole. But that apparently does not deter the EDC.
A couple of years ago when I served on the Belknap County Delegation and was approaching consideration of the county budget in which the EDC had requested substantial taxpayer funding, I specifically asked the executive director of the EDC to provide me with pertinent details on how many new business and jobs were created in the county during the preceding 12 months through the activities of the EDC. The only response I received was to be pointed to the EDC’s glossy annual report, printed at taxpayer expense and not disclosing the relevant information.
So, rumors now abound that the EDC is about to fold because of the fiasco of the Colonial Theatre project in Laconia that it supported. This should not be surprising to anyone who is reasonably well informed. The Colonial Theatre project should never have received any taxpayer support, whether through the EDC or otherwise. If the proposed theatre renovation project made any economic sense, it would have, and should have, been undertaken by private entrepreneurs, not a government affiliated agency spending tax money.
Think about it — if the Colonial Theatre project actually was completed, how may people would take their lives into their hands by attending some event in the evening in the middle of what is referred to as “downtown Laconia?” The intuitive answer is not many, which is why no private entrepreneurs stepped up to undertake the project.
The fact of the matter is that any money spent, or proposed to be spent, on the Colonial Theatre fiasco would have been better spent by allocating it to the Laconia Police Department (public safety being the first role of government) and the various and sundry drug rehab programs in the city.
Norman J. Silber
Gilford
