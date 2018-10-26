To The Daily Sun,
Recently, we held an event at the Wright Museum in which Burnt Timber Tavern brewed a special beer for us and Mill Street Meat Market and personal chef Jacob Ivester donated food.
It was an incredible display of support for our museum, and we are so grateful for their donated time, effort and resources. The deeper message behind this event, though, is the importance of local collaborations and their impact.
This collaborative effort actually more than doubled the museum’s usual attendance for mid-October. We feel we can attribute this success to the popularity of this event and all the hard work and cooperation that went into this special day at the Wright Museum.
As we look to 2019, we hope to build on the successes of 2018 and deepen our connections with local businesses. How can we work together to make Wolfeboro even better?
By working together, local businesses —whether for profit or non-profit — can improve their bottom lines and in turn provide better value to the communities they serve. At The Wright, we believe very strongly in collaboration. It is part of how we do businesses.
In the past few years, we have seen tremendous growth here, and we could not have done this without the incredible support of individuals, businesses, members and corporate sponsors.
We thank Eddie at Burnt Timber Tavern, Ryan at Mill Street Meat Market and Jacob for a great day here at the museum. Of course, we also thank all the wonderful people who visited us.
It was a great day and wonderful example of what happens when local businesses and people work together.
Thank you all.
Michael Culver, Executive Director
Wright Museum
Wolfeboro
