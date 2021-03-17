To The Daily Sun,
Just as too much pork fat will clog your arteries and heart, so too, too much pork spending and now proposed tax increases will lead to choking our US economy.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster voted in favor of a bill called COVID relief which contained only 9% for COVID relief and 91% pork fat. They are currently trying to sell us on the fact we needed 91% pork fat. They also don’t want you to know that that 91% of pork includes provisions to trap more in poverty. Their whole objective was to send a carrot to as many people as they could, thinking none of us would see their objective. If our funds come from Washington, complete control over us comes from Washington.
In the works is the next sleight of hand proposed in Washington, the largest tax increase since 1992. Now that they have overspent they have to try to figure a way to get that money back. They’re going to try to sell it with “only big business” and “only the rich” will pay this tax. We are all consumers of things produced by big businesses. Items as small as shampoo and milk to gas for our cars and heat for our homes to the big things like cars and homes are produced by their tax targets. This tax increase will be paid by each and every one one of us. Now that they voted for the carrot will they now vote for the stick to knock us down?
Sens. Shaheen and Hassan and Reps. Pappas and Kuster should be ashamed of themselves for voting for such pork spending. We expect each of you to support NH and vote no on any tax increases. We expect you to only support bills that are paid for with reduced federal spending. That is the NH way. Thank you.
Colette Worsman
Meredith
