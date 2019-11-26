To The Daily Sun,
Exxon knew about climate change half a century ago. They deceived the public, misled their shareholders, and robbed humanity of a generation’s worth of time to address climate change. Just as Big Tobacco lied about the risks of addiction and cancer, using fake experts and willful public ignorance, Exxon ran a campaign of manufactured doubt and deception, making hundreds of billions at the cost of people’s lives and the health of Earth. That’s why Exxon is on trial.
Now, newly discovered evidence appearing in a 1966 copy of Mining Congress Journal reveals that Big Coal knew, too: As part of an article, it stated, “There is evidence that the amount of carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere is increasing rapidly as a result of the combustion of fossil fuels. If the future rate of increase continues as it is at the present, it has been predicted that, because the CO2 envelope reduces radiation, the temperature of the earth’s atmosphere will increase and that vast changes in the climates of the earth will result. Such changes in temperature will cause melting of the polar icecaps, which, in turn, would result in the inundation of many coastal cities, including New York and London.”
This new information is likely to bring about costly litigation. For more on this, including seeing the actual page of the journal, Google “coal knew, too.”
Again: “The temperature of the earth’s atmosphere will increase and that vast changes in the climates of the earth will result”. That was Big Coal’s assessment 53 years ago, which is fully in line with today’s climate science consensus.
Let that sink in. Big Coal knew, too. Half a century ago. And they didn’t care.
James Veverka
Tilton
