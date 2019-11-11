To The Daily Sun,
In Don Ewing’s latest hilarity, “David asks questions while Goliath just takes the money,” he switches the roles of the players in the climate science debate. (Too funny!) With zero evidence, Ewing claims, “Politicians distribute that money [taken from taxpayers] to people (e.g., activists, “scientists”, and businesses) who help support and justify the politicians’ demands for trillions more in taxes that politicians can distribute to friends and supporters.”
Who are these politicians, again? Getting a research grant is not income, and every cent spent is monitored. If a scientist wants big bucks, then they should work for the fossil fuel industry or right-wing think tanks funded by them, just as Ewing’s, Wiles’ and Danforth’s favorite fake experts do.
Secondly, activist groups depend on donations from the private sector, from individuals to wealthy philanthropists. When Extinction Rebellion protested at Westminster in October, they raised £854,926 quickly by mostly online crowdfunding. In the last year, they have raised over £2.5 million in donations. One Financial Times article was titled, “Donations pour in as Extinction Rebellion goes global.” And Greenpeace rejects donations from foundations that are funded by political parties or receive most of their funding from governments or intergovernmental organizations.
On the other hand, in March, the UK think tank InfluenceMap revealed that the world’s five largest listed oil and gas companies spent more than $1 billion lobbying to prevent climate change regulations since the 2015 Paris Pact. Banktrack’s 10th annual Fossil Fuel Finance Report Card found that Canadian, Chinese, European, Japanese, and U.S. banks have financed fossil fuels with $1.9 trillion since the Paris Agreement. [1] Ewing claimed, “The Goliath side is very powerful; it has lots of money to distribute to people who help them.” Who has lots of money? Who is Goliath?
Ewing also claimed, “the climate alarmists’ models even failed to predict recent history.” False. If anything, Climate models have been too conservative. The right direction, but too conservative. Try reading Scientific American’s “Climate Science Predictions Prove Too Conservative”[2]. In a new 2019 book titled “Discerning Experts: The Practices of Scientific Assessment for Environmental Policy,” the authors “noticed a clear pattern of underestimation of certain key climate indicators, and therefore underestimation of the threat of climate disruption. When new observations of the climate system have provided more or better data, or permitted us to re-evaluate earlier conclusions, the findings for ice extent, sea-level rise and ocean temperature have generally been worse than previously thought.[3]” Or read, “The oceans are warming faster than we thought, and scientists suggest we brace for impact.” A highlight: “The numbers are coming in 40 to 50 percent [warmer] than the last IPCC report,” said Kevin Trenberth, a climate scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research and an author on the report, published in Science Magazine on Thursday.”[4]
[1] https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/climate-science-predictions-prove-too-conservative; [2] https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/oct/25/the-real-reason-some-scientists-downplay-the-risks-of-climate-change; [3] https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2019/01/11/oceans-are-warming-faster-than-we-thought-scientists-suggest-we-brace-impact; [4] https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2019/01/11/oceans-are-warming-faster-than-we-thought-scientists-suggest-we-brace-impact.
James Veverka
Tilton
