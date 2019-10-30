To The Daily Sun,
The League of Conservation Voters sponsored a meeting on Tuesday 22 October at Hart’s Turkey Farm in Meredith. There were about 30 of us from area towns.
One of the goals was to get the Climate Emergency on Town Warrants. Several of those present are working on that.
Jobs creation was mentioned as one of the advantages renewable energy production. The cost of the damages of climate change, two times the cost of the 2008 crash, was another item. Air and water pollution have increased since the relaxing of regulations, and that has affected our health. Climate Change now challenges Health Care as the primary concern of the majority of voters.
Nuclear energy and the Green New deal were mentioned but not pursued, but rising sea level was an area of concern, because of the loss of coral reefs and damage to low-lying cities.
One person mentioned the CNN Town Hall Forum on Climate Change; another, that less than 1 in 14 hours of the Democratic Debates was spent on Climate Change. A handout showed where the candidates stood.
The final thought was the need to stress that the climate situation is an emergency.
Since then I’ve been to 2 meetings on the climate emergency.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
