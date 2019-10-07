To The Daily Sun,
A common tactic used by climate science deniers like Don Ewing is to claim, "There are scientists on both sides of the question of man’s impact on the climate; few support climate alarmism." In trying to hide the reality of the scientific consensus, deniers omit that among active publishing climate scientists, climate deniers are a tiny fringe. Research has shown that, when people realize that there is a scientific consensus among climate experts, it's a game-changer for many. Deniers want you in the dark. Studies have shown that as climate expertise increases, so does consensus. For a complete rundown on these surveys, read "Consensus on consensus: a synthesis of consensus estimates on human-caused global warming" at https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/11/4/048002/meta.
The abstract states: "The consensus that humans are causing recent global warming is shared by 90%–100% of publishing climate scientists according to six independent studies by co-authors of this paper. Those results are consistent with the 97% consensus reported by Cook." Furthermore, according to NASA, "Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals show that 97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree...."
Russ Wiles presented his list of climate "experts" and only one was a climatologist and a non-publishing one at that. Most were affiliated with the Heartland Institute, the Mercer family, the Kochs, Energy companies, and other government-eschewing, right-wing, science-denying "think tanks" guarding the corporate altar. Most of these mostly non-climate scientists are funded by right-wing libertarian groups. A clear pattern emerges: Sow doubt, misinform, invent conspiracies, and use fake experts. Just like the tobacco companies did.
Ewing asks, regarding a CBS/YouGov poll that annihilated his claim that adults aren't fooled by climate alarmists, "If Veverka is accurate, one wonders why the Democrat-controlled House hasn’t acted on the Green New Deal resolution...." They did. HR9, Climate Action Now Act, was passed in May. Another decade-old lie that deniers use is seen in Ewing's claim, "climate alarmists falsified data and refused to provide it so others could verify their claims." A number of independent investigations from different countries, universities, and government bodies investigated the stolen emails and found no evidence of wrongdoing. For the facts, read the Union of Concerned Scientist's page titled "Debunking Misinformation About Stolen Climate Emails in the 'Climategate' Manufactured Controversy" at https://www.ucsusa.org/global-warming/solutions/fight-misinformation/debunking-misinformation-stolen-emails-climategate.html
Bruce Jenket tried another popular climate myth: The Sun is responsible for the present warming. Our Sun began to cool 60 years ago, rose slightly for a decade, and since the 1980s, "Total Solar Irradiance" has diminished. The Sun is cooling slightly, yet the Earth is warming. Jenket brings up heat escaping to outer space as if Earth is in energy equilibrium. It isn't. In measuring the Earth's energy budget, the satellite CERES has found that outgoing energy is about 0.8 watts per square meter less than the incoming energy (Norman Loeb, the NASA scientist leading the project). This surplus of heat will continue to accumulate while the Total Solar Irradiance diminishes. It's not the Sun. It's us.
James Veverka
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.