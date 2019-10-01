To The Daily Sun,
James Veverka (Oct. 1) attacked my Sept. 28 letter with fervor and nastiness, as if his religion is climate alarmism.
I pointed out that many climate alarmists don’t act as if they believe their own claims. One of Al Gore’s three houses reportedly burns more electricity than 21 average houses. Democrat presidential candidates (and others) who demand you cut or pay more for your energy fly on private planes. Even socialist millionaire Senator Sanders has three houses, all using energy.
I pointed out that the climate alarmists falsified data and refused to provide it so others could verify their claims. Climate alarmists try to stifle opposing views. Climate alarmists have tried to terrify people for 50 years with predictions of disaster which haven’t occurred. E.g., just 10 years ago Al Gore told us the North Pole would be ice free by 2014 (https://youtu.be/-Z_IC3xrgJk); a research vessel just got stuck in the ice.
Veverka cites a poll claiming that 58 percent of adults believe that climate change is a serious problem.
If Veverka is accurate, one wonders why the Democrat-controlled House hasn’t acted on the Green New Deal resolution (that Democrats applauded) since February and why no Democrat senator voted for the resolution supporting the Green New Deal? Maybe they disbelieve climate alarmist?
Polls can provide the results you pay for. Similarly many, generally younger, scientists provide the “research” results needed to continue to get jobs, funding, and acclaim. Climate alarmism is what the funders (politicians) want (for the politicians’ benefit). Generally it is scientists who already have established reputations and aren’t dependent on pleasing others who dispute climate alarmism.
There are scientists on both sides of the question of man’s impact on the climate; few support climate alarmism. Most climate alarmism comes from people who want to benefit from “solving” it, politicians, environmentalists, and media (see: https://tinyurl.com/y3t8obag).
I cited five proposals of low-cost experiments or proposals that address the claimed climate change. Veverka ignores all but one, which he ridicules; what’s more convincing than well-fed people ridiculing ways for poor people to feed themselves better while improving the environment?
Whether or not we spend (waste) $1-2 trillion annually for the next 80 years as demanded by climate alarmists, humans will survive just fine. If the earth warms, more people will live than if it doesn’t because many more people die of cold annually than of heat.
No matter what the science is or how snarky Veverka gets, the question remains: If politicians and climate alarmists cared about people, wouldn’t they pursue and support solutions that help people even if those solutions didn’t empower and enrich the politicians and their friends?
Don Ewing
Meredith
