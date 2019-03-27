To The Daily Sun,
I feel it necessary to explain to the community as to why the Gilmanton Town Clerk/Tax Collector’s office will no longer have evening hours, that I have offered for the past 22 years.
On March 12, petitioned Article #27 came before voters: “Access to Academy Building; we are requesting entrance doors at the Academy Building, also known as the Town Offices Building be unlocked and accessible to the general public without hindrance/buzzers at any/all times that town business is being conducted in the building.” 771 voted in the affirmative and 208 voted no.
Being that this article takes the ability of the clerk’s office to lock and utilize the buzzer system when there are no meetings on Monday or Thursday evenings, the Town Clerk/Tax Collector’s office will no longer have evening hours. The new office hours will be as follows: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; effective Monday, April 1.
Most Sincerely and with regret to those for which it will inconvenience,
Debra Cornett,
Town Clerk/Tax Collector
Town of Gilmanton
