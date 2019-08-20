To The Daily Sun,
I must once again make some corrections to Tony Boutin’s “real” view of the future of our world. Neither Tony nor I will see most of the disasters to come, but we can debate how the decline will take place. Perhaps, by doing so, we can offer the ones who come after some guidance. So, let’s discuss a few “minor details.”
Wind power is not without its problems. As with any manufacturing process there is a waste stream. Part of that waste stream is created during manufacturing, some digging up of the raw materials and more when the product wears out or becomes obsolete. My take on wind power is a bit different than that which Tony describes. Regardless of its impact on the beauty of our state, it is becoming an accepted, and cleaner, alternative to the recently closed coal-fired power plant in Bow. More and more people are finding it possible to live “off the grid.” In some cases it’s possible to sell power back to the grid. The point is, we will never be completely free of CO2 producing fuels or waste streams, but we should choose to minimize the environmental damage done by both. It is not a political issue, it is a problem to be solved!
Solar equipment may be expensive to dispose of at the end of its useful life, but when we compare it with coal’s sordid tale, it becomes evident which we should choose to accept. Taking coal from strip mines often causes water contamination. During combustion it releases carbon, sulphur and a cocktail of other noxious chemicals. Lastly, the waste product called fly ash either has to buried or converted to a slurry and held in ponds that often fail to retain the contaminants. Which aim would most right-thinking people choose to take into the future; Massive and continued pollution and health risks, or finding ways to recycle a growing number of clean energy technologies?
I really get a gagging sensation in the back of my throat when I read the contents of Tony’s detail #3. We have been blinded, since the industrial revolution began, by the ease of use and the availability of fossil fuels. Yes, at present, they are necessary but, really, we must quench our desire to use them before they choke us to death!
And so we reach details 4 and 5 of Tony’s tired reasons for continuing on our ever accelerating ride to extinction. Yes, mining of any kind is dirty work and will continue to be done. The pertinent question is, do we continue burning what we dig or instead, start or continue to use them in the manufacturing of renewable energy machines. He brought up the fracking process now use in the extraction of oil. There is a nagging fear about the damage to aquifers often discovered when it is too late.
High-paying jobs and their eventual disappearance should not be one of the criteria used to evaluate the environmental destruction and the cost in terms of quality of life. We are nearing a tipping point. Our atmosphere is in decline. It is past time to fight over who controls resources. The masses of people existing now and whose numbers will continue to increase, will force hard decisions on the leaders of the world. Soon, we will be fighting over the diminishing supplies of potable water. Or, perhaps, there is a slim chance we can pull off a real miracle! By settling some old problems and refrain from causing new and bigger ones, we may have a chance at continued existence. Intelligent interface with the rest of the world is required. How do you rate the chances of that?
Bill Dawson
Northfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.