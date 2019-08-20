Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.